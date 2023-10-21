Richie O
IT'S ALMOST TIME FOR PENN STATE / OHIO STATE!
📺 -- FOX
🕛 -- 12:00pm ET
💰 -- Ohio State -4.5 / 45.5 total pts
☁️ -- 55 degrees / Mostly Cloudy / 15% chance of rain per Weather.com
Can't find it on TV? Use this link
-- PODCAST PREVIEW SHOW
-- STAFF PREDICTIONS FOR THE GAME
-- TBT: BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
-- JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS OHIO ST GAME
-- BOWL PROJECTIONS HEADING INTO WEEK EIGHT
-- CHATTING PSU OFFENSE WITH CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG
Happy Valley Insider - Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's home matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
pennstate.rivals.com
