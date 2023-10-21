ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD -- Penn State vs. Ohio State

Richie O

Richie O

Well-Known Member
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
8,218
6,120
1
South Amboy, NJ
www.pennstate.rivals.com
IT'S ALMOST TIME FOR PENN STATE / OHIO STATE!

📺 -- FOX
🕛 -- 12:00pm ET
💰 -- Ohio State -4.5 / 45.5 total pts
☁️ -- 55 degrees / Mostly Cloudy / 15% chance of rain per Weather.com

Can't find it on TV? Use this link
pennstate.rivals.com

Happy Valley Insider - Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's home matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com

-- PODCAST PREVIEW SHOW
-- STAFF PREDICTIONS FOR THE GAME
-- TBT: BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
-- JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS OHIO ST GAME
-- BOWL PROJECTIONS HEADING INTO WEEK EIGHT
-- CHATTING PSU OFFENSE WITH CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG
 
  • Like
Reactions: NedFromYork and LandoComando
Get Hyped Lets Go GIF by UFC

Let’s go!!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: dswartz, NedFromYork and PSUSignore
Penn State availability report
POSPLAYEROUT / QUES
TEAndrew RapplyeaOUT
DESmith VilbertOUT


Ohio State availability report
POSPLAYEROUT/QUES
WREmeka EgbukaQUES
RBTreVeyon HendersonQUES
WRKyion GrayesOUT
DBDenzel BurkeOUT
WRNolan BaudoOUT
RBT.C. Caffey JrOUT
TEJoe RoyerOUT
 
  • Like
Reactions: NedFromYork
Wallace going against Tuimoloau could be a concern. JT destroyed Efner last year and got tons of pressure. We will find out soon enough.
 
Obliviax said:
IDK. Is it binding? Maybe just a miscommunication?
Click to expand...
No idea. Apparently the official report has been changed to questionable. I'm not sure what the point of the report is if you can just change it a few minutes later. Shocked the gambling sites haven't forced more injury reporting yet, it's coming eventually.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Obliviax
Good Lord, I wish “Online Persona” were still here. A giant game with OSU, so much at stake. His head would blow off in a million pieces if someone annoyed him for any reason.
 
Anyone watching the FOX Pregame Show? Urban Meyer just did a piece with Lavar and Orlando Pace. They showed a bunch of sacks PSU had versus Iowa regarding great edge-rusher technique - did you notice how on every single sack shown, Squawkeye OL are blatantly holding PSU rushers prior to sack being recorded - no flags on any of the plays shown. As a matter of fact, I don't think Iowa was called for a single OL Holding penalty despite PSU being held on an every play basis as they manhandled Iowa's OL.

What's the chances that the b1g clowns are going to allow the duhO$U OL to hold on an every play basis with impunity? Nearing 100% with a "Mathematical Limit Approaching Zero" imho.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: Westcoast24 and ram2020
Miyan Williams not on the injury report. He was there Kaytron last year.

Dinkins back, Rappleyea taking his place on the report.

Nelson apparently full go. Wonder of he starts?
 
lazydave841 said:
Miyan Williams not on the injury report. He was there Kaytron last year.

Dinkins back, Rappleyea taking his place on the report.

Nelson apparently full go. Wonder of he starts?
Click to expand...
Based on pregame warmups would expect Vega to get the start at RG
 
  • Like
Reactions: lazydave841
CJFisJoePaII said:
Anyone watching the FOX Pregame Show? Urban Meyer just did a piece with Lavar and Orlando Pace. They showed a bunch of sacks PSU had versus Iowa regarding great edge-rusher technique - did you notice how on every single sack shown, Squawkeye OL are blatantly holding PSU rushers prior to sack being recorded - no flags on any of the plays shown. As a matter of fact, I don't think Iowa was called for a single OL Holding penalty despite PSU being held on an every play basis as they manhandled Iowa's OL.

What's the chances that the b1g clowns are going to allow the duhO$U OL to hold on an every play basis with impunity? Nearing 100% with a "Mathematical Limit Approaching Zero" imho.
Click to expand...
good Lord, whining already
 
  • Like
Reactions: LandoComando
So, based on pregame stuff, it appears Henderson and Egbuka will dress. That said, certainly remains to see how much either play and how effective either is. If you listened to our preview podcast you already know I think Egbuka could be the key to this game. If he isn't there as a second/bail-out option, becomes much easier to bracket MH Jr.
 
PSUSignore said:
Per Twitter beat reports they Henderson took one rep pregame then stopped, Egbuka took none. Appears they are both out.
Click to expand...
If true--we better win this game. They're without 3 of their best players while we're as close to 100% as anyone can be this time of year.
 
Love what Abdul Carter just said on the piece FOX just did about the #11 at PSU - he realizes it's an honor to wear the # and he has to represent it well because "The first 1 stands for family and the second 1 stands for those who went before.". IOW, he didn't create the legacy, he's simply a representative and has an obligation to give his best effort honoring the legacy.
 
Last edited:
CJFisJoePaII said:
Love what Abdul Carter just said on the piece FOX just did about the #11 at PSU - he realizes it's an honor to where the # and he has to represent it well because "The first 1 stands for family and the second 1 stands for those who went before.". IOW, he didn't create the legacy, he simply a representative and has an obligation to give his best effort honoring the legacy.
Click to expand...
First time I've seen him up close with no gear. Dude has no neck like Poz!
 
TV just stated Henderson and Egbuka would not play. Nor Burke.

This is the equivalent of us missing Singleton, Wallace, and Kalen King for perspective.
 
lazydave841 said:
TV just stated Henderson and Egbuka would not play. Nor Burke.

This is the equivalent of us missing Singleton, Wallace, and Kalen King for perspective.
Click to expand...
And arguably Henderson and Egbuka are better players--at least Egbuka is better than Wallace right now. Good news--now win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD -- Penn State @ Maryland

Replies
505
Views
16K
Penn State Football
CJFisJoePaII
C
Richie O

Football Indiana / Penn State Game Thread

Replies
518
Views
19K
Penn State Football
bdgan
bdgan
Richie O

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State Hoops vs. St. Francis

Replies
26
Views
1K
Penn State Football
bison13
bison13
Richie O

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State vs. Iowa

Replies
0
Views
911
Penn State Football
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Minnesota

Replies
80
Views
2K
Penn State Football
ryoder1
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back