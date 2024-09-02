ADVERTISEMENT

Football Penn State survives Bowling Green upset bid 34-27

Here are words I never thought I would type… don’t score too early and give the ball back to Bowling ****ing Green.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bdroc
Beamon sucks..Jaylen Reed was exposed in the Peach Bowl. And, we have no LBs beyond King and Rojas. Dom and Elsdon are not B1G LBs.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: NoBareFeet
James Franklin talks a lot about the middle eight. Nittany Lions need a big middle eight today. Have to get a touchdown here and come out in the second half with another score. Continously playing from behind is asking for trouble.

Either way, this first half performance is going to generate a lot of concerns and rightfully so about the defense. Linebackcer depth being exposed quickly (not surprising) but the defensive tackles are absolutely getting no push today and its hurting them big time. May need to push Abdul Carter to play linebacker in the second half.
 
  • Like
Reactions: psu00
It's a weird day though--other than Texas beating Michigan by 2 scores all the favorites look less than good.
 
That was such bad execution at the 13 first down. Looked just like last year. Did Franklin call those horrible plays?
 
  • Like
Reactions: psu00
Nostraduzzi said:
Give BG credit. They’ve outplaying PS.
Click to expand...
They certainly are. And honestly, they don’t look like they’re outmatched by talent either. Their QB sees the whole field, is calm, and can make any throw. Their running back room is tough, doesn’t go down with arm tackles, and they all have quick moves. Their wide receivers also have the toughness of running backs but they all have good hands too—they’re running great, predictable routes for their QB and hauling in whatever is near them. Seems like their o-line is getting the best of our d-line too.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mnuccio2
Allen is supposed to be a master at adjusting
Let’s see him earn it here

QB and RB look good
TE looks solid but like to see some others get a look
Same for WR

Defense looks bad
Too aggressive but bad tackling
Alarming lack of pass of pass rush
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

Football Penn State survives Bowling Green upset bid, 34-27

Replies
5
Views
553
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Football Day After Thoughts from Penn State's 34-37 Victory Over Bowling Green

Replies
4
Views
606
Penn State Football
PSU Soupy
PSU Soupy
Richie O

Podcast Reacting to Penn State's close 34-27 victory over Bowling Green

Replies
0
Views
121
Penn State Football
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Podcast Bowling Green Recap, Schedule Lookahead + Jersey Giveaway

Replies
0
Views
156
Penn State Football
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Football Staff Predictions for Penn State Football versus Bowling Green

Replies
3
Views
562
Penn State Football
Delcolion915
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back