James Franklin talks a lot about the middle eight. Nittany Lions need a big middle eight today. Have to get a touchdown here and come out in the second half with another score. Continously playing from behind is asking for trouble.



Either way, this first half performance is going to generate a lot of concerns and rightfully so about the defense. Linebackcer depth being exposed quickly (not surprising) but the defensive tackles are absolutely getting no push today and its hurting them big time. May need to push Abdul Carter to play linebacker in the second half.