PennState_one
Well-Known Member
-
- Jan 10, 2016
-
- 1,857
-
- 1,555
-
- 1
I think our defense is being called using "Coach Suggestions".
I mean, how bad does that make Greene? lolThe D is not good. LOL!!
I was going to comment the same. No D, all O. Track meet.Looking like USC on defense last year.
Does not matter. How good is Bowling GREEN??I mean, how bad does that make Greene? lol
Laughing so I don't get too angry at this debacle.
If you want an honest answer, they'll push for a MAC championship this year and win 8-9 games. Not that it makes this performance any better.Does not matter. How good is Bowling GREEN??
Better than WVU but we're playing our F game and still in itDoes not matter. How good is Bowling GREEN??
Give BG credit. They’ve outplaying PS.If you want an honest answer, they'll push for a MAC championship this year and win 8-9 games. Not that it makes this performance any better.
My God what a pathetic series again in the red zone. Same shit last time. Absolute trash.Play calling after we got to the 9 was awful
The defense is atrocious. We can't stop anything.
Yard work and working on finishing my new shed for me. Listening a little on radio.Honestly I was so unenthusiastic about college football coming into this season anyways, I’m feeling strangely apathetic.
I don't understand what's happening--play calling is great 80% of the time--the other 20% it's like a bad flashbackMy God what a pathetic series again in the red zone. Same shit last time. Absolute trash.
Give BG credit.Better than WVU but we're playing our F game and still in it
Yea, not sure what they were doing there.I don't understand what's happening--play calling is great 80% of the time--the other 20% it's like a bad flashback
The defense is more than a problem lol but, no, I agree--I dislike some of the play calling but there's probably some logic for it.Offense not the problem.
Manny says "miss me yet".
They certainly are. And honestly, they don’t look like they’re outmatched by talent either. Their QB sees the whole field, is calm, and can make any throw. Their running back room is tough, doesn’t go down with arm tackles, and they all have quick moves. Their wide receivers also have the toughness of running backs but they all have good hands too—they’re running great, predictable routes for their QB and hauling in whatever is near them. Seems like their o-line is getting the best of our d-line too.Give BG credit. They’ve outplaying PS.
Keep an eye on how well Indiana does this year. Could be telling for us.It’s times like this I remember Allen was coach at pathetic Indiana. Our D is certainly playing like Indiana now.