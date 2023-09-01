ADVERTISEMENT

Football Penn State vs. West Virginia - GAMEDAY THREAD

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
6,543
6,421
1
It may not be Saturday just yet, but the itch is already beginning for tomorrow. It will be nice to have football back in Happy Valley, and it should be a beautiful day.

Let's get the discussions started!

Some material to read and hold you over until tomorrow.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: PENN STATE VS. WEST VIRGINIA
Penn State vs West Virginia: How to watch, betting lines, and more
Staff Predictions for Penn State Football versus West Virginia
HV TV: Penn State Football players preview West Virginia game
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Penn State Athletics
Know Your Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
Penn State vs. West Virginia - Unofficial injury report
Elite class of 2025 DE to visit Penn State this weekend
PSU 365 Pod: Previewing the West Virginia game + season predictions
TBT: Penn State and West Virginia's projected starters as recruits
James Franklin reacts to Tengwall, what's next for the OL + practice notes
HV TV: James Franklin talks Tengwall retirement, latest from practice
Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall medically retires
Penn State Football vs West Virginia Recruit Visitor List
Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State STILL has not named a starting QB
HV TV: James Franklin previews season opener vs. West Virginia
Penn State vs. West Virginia: Tuesday media availability
West Virginia vs. Penn State Football: Comparative Analysis
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to coach from the box in 2023
Locked On Nittany Pod: Projecting Penn State Football's Depth Chart
HV TV: West Virginia NC Neal Brown talks Penn State game week
Penn State vs. West Virginia: Nittany Lions enter game week as big favorites
Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia Mountaineers Football Edition
 
No one here can read.
 
knickslions said:
I’m having some pre game lunch today. How many plays In tomorrow until someone posts we suck fire Franklin lol
Apparently not as soon as someone complaining about people who haven’t even complained yet to complain about their potential future complaining. ;)
 
I could read War and Peace in less time!
 
Happy Paul Rudd GIF by Saturday Night Live
 
psu00 said:
Apparently not as soon as someone complaining about people who haven’t even complained yet to complain about their potential future complaining. ;)
There will be scores of "we deserve better," as sure as God made little green apples.
 
31-10 PSU.

The offense has rarely looked good in season openers and WVU is a P5 program. And I can’t imagine Yurcich comes out and asks Allar to do too much in his first start. I think when it’s over the run/pass breakdown looks 70/30. Lean heavily on the 3 RBs and WVU holds for a bit but the dam breaks for 250 rush yards.

The defense smothers most of the game and gets two TOs which lead to short field points.

Run the ball with the OL and RBs and let the defense be the #1 unit in the country.
 
TheWizardofCamelot said:
31-10 PSU.

The offense has rarely looked good in season openers and WVU is a P5 program. And I can’t imagine Yurcich comes out and asks Allar to do too much in his first start. I think when it’s over the run/pass breakdown looks 70/30. Lean heavily on the 3 RBs and WVU holds for a bit but the dam breaks for 250 rush yards.

The defense smothers most of the game and gets two TOs which lead to short field points.

Run the ball with the OL and RBs and let the defense be the #1 unit in the country.
Sounds about right to me. I expected us to be run heavy and WVU scores a meaningless late TD. 34-13.
 
TheWizardofCamelot said:
31-10 PSU.

The offense has rarely looked good in season openers and WVU is a P5 program. And I can’t imagine Yurcich comes out and asks Allar to do too much in his first start. I think when it’s over the run/pass breakdown looks 70/30. Lean heavily on the 3 RBs and WVU holds for a bit but the dam breaks for 250 rush yards.

The defense smothers most of the game and gets two TOs which lead to short field points.

Run the ball with the OL and RBs and let the defense be the #1 unit in the country.
TheWizardofCamelot said:
31-10 PSU.

The offense has rarely looked good in season openers and WVU is a P5 program. And I can’t imagine Yurcich comes out and asks Allar to do too much in his first start. I think when it’s over the run/pass breakdown looks 70/30. Lean heavily on the 3 RBs and WVU holds for a bit but the dam breaks for 250 rush yards.

The defense smothers most of the game and gets two TOs which lead to short field points.

Run the ball with the OL and RBs and let the defense be the #1 unit in the country.
LandoComando said:
Sounds about right to me. I expected us to be run heavy and WVU scores a meaningless late TD. 34-13.
Right there with you guys. Something along the lines of 34 13.
 
I'll be hitting my favorite local bar for the game. They rolled out their extensive fall beer selection yesterday.
 
I feel better knowing there is a place here I can express my in-game rage!
 
We’ve made it to game day! Even if it is a bit of a somber one for all my fellow Parrot Heads. Pour one out for Jimmy today.
 
can we finally take the redshirt off Fries?!?! We need someone own there who can block........
 
Plenty of NFL scouts in attendance today....

Cardinals
Ravens
Panthers
Browns
Texans
Chargers
Dolphins
Giants
Eagles
Steelers
 
