B1G Tournament -- Session 2 Thread

Solid start for PSU in the first session! A couple tough losses, but not wholly unexpected.
Here’s the discussion thread for Session 2 once it starts in a few hours, along with some updated links several of you shared.
Here’s the discussion thread for Session 2 once it starts in a few hours, along with some updated links several of you shared.
What: Consolation Round and Wrestlebacks
When: Saturday March 4 at 5:30 PM (Eastern)
Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich
Live Video Streaming:
- Option 1: B1G+ (Mat 1 Link; Mat 2 Link; Mat 3 Link; Mat 4 Link; Multi-Camera Link)
- Option 2???: I'm not seeing a broadcast option for the Big Ten Network & FOX Sports app, but maybe I missed it. If available, it will be via your TV service provider if it carries BTN.
- Free Option 1: LionVision at GoPSUSports.com (LINK)
- Free Option 2: WOWY 97.7 FM (LINK 1; LINK 2; LINK 3; LINK 4; LINK 5)
Mat Assignments link (go to page 2, scroll down to 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, choose Mat Assignments then Mat Schedule – ignore the message that you have to be a Flo Pro subscriber)
Penn State Wrestling official Twitter link
Penn State Wrestling Club link (for team scores and more)
