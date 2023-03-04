B1G Tournament -- Session 2 Thread

PSUbluTX

PSUbluTX

Solid start for PSU in the first session! A couple tough losses, but not wholly unexpected.

Here’s the discussion thread for Session 2 once it starts in a few hours, along with some updated links several of you shared.

What: Consolation Round and Wrestlebacks
When: Saturday March 4 at 5:30 PM (Eastern)
Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich

Live Video Streaming:
Live Audio Streaming (Jeff Byers scheduled to start broadcasting at 5:10 PM):

Mat Assignments link (go to page 2, scroll down to 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, choose Mat Assignments then Mat Schedule – ignore the message that you have to be a Flo Pro subscriber)
Penn State Wrestling official Twitter link
Penn State Wrestling Club link (for team scores and more)
 
mcpat

mcpat

Iowa and PSU are tied after session 1 at 63.5 points each. Minnesota is a distant 3rd at 51.5 points.

PSU has 7 wrestlers in semifinals and already qualified for NCAAs:

1 RBY vs 5 Ragusin
2 Bartlett vs 3 Hardy
2 Haines vs 3 Coleman
1 Starocci vs 4 O’Reilly
1 Brooks vs 4 Finesilver
1 Dean vs 5 Warner
2 Kervliet vs 3 Cassioppi

PSU also has three wrestlers in the 2nd round of consis; a win there qualifies each for NCAAs (and a loss there eliminates only Steen):

- 10 Steen vs 9 Medley
- 5 SVN vs 14 Reynolds
- 4 Facundo vs 11 South

Iowa has six wrestlers in the semis:

1 Lee vs 5 McKee
1 Woods vs 4 Shahar
4 Murin vs 1 Sasso
3 Kennedy vs 2 Amine
5 Warner vs 1 Dean
3 Cassioppi vs 2 Kerk

In the 2nd round consis, they have:

8 Teske vs 10 Lamont
5 Siebrecht vs 14 North
7 Brands vs 9 Maylor
5 Assad vs 11 Bates
 
J

jmadden1998

Solid start for PSU in the first session! A couple tough losses, but not wholly unexpected.

Here's the discussion thread for Session 2 once it starts in a few hours, along with some updated links several of you shared.

What: Consolation Round and Wrestlebacks
When: Saturday March 4 at 5:30 PM (Eastern)
Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich

Live Video Streaming:
Live Audio Streaming (Jeff Byers scheduled to start broadcasting at 5:10 PM):

Mat Assignments link (go to page 2, scroll down to 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, choose Mat Assignments then Mat Schedule – ignore the message that you have to be a Flo Pro subscriber)
Penn State Wrestling official Twitter link
Penn State Wrestling Club link
4:30pm Consi’s are only available on BTN+. BTN will be showing the Big 10 Women’s Basketball Semifinal between Iowa and Maryland.
 
J

jmadden1998

And we all know how basketball goes on and on and on... lol
Ya. First semi is going on now. Hoping neither is close so the end of the game doesn’t last forever with fouls. Indiana is beating Ohio St 38-20 so hoping the blowout continues.
 
CSauertiegPSU

CSauertiegPSU

Back side looking very friendly for PSU
Van Ness likely has:

Reynolds (PUR)
Lamer (UM)
Rooks (IND)

in order to reach the third-place match.

Facundo likely ha
South (MD)
Sparks (MINN)
Banged up or MFF Amine (UM)

Think Lamer and Sparks are the biggest land mines there. Hard to see Amine wrestling back. Now, if he beats Kennedy obviously that all changes.
 
mcpat

mcpat

Back side looking very friendly for PSU
Van Ness likely has:

Reynolds (PUR)
Lamer (UM)
Rooks (IND)

in order to reach the third-place match.

Facundo likely ha
South (MD)
Sparks (MINN)
Banged up or MFF Amine (UM)

Think Lamer and Sparks are the biggest land mines there. Hard to see Amine wrestling back. Now, if he beats Kennedy obviously that all changes.
So you like the backside, you say?
 
Z

zzs006

Back side looking very friendly for PSU
Van Ness likely has:

Reynolds (PUR)
Lamer (UM)
Rooks (IND)

in order to reach the third-place match.

Facundo likely ha
South (MD)
Sparks (MINN)
Banged up or MFF Amine (UM)

Think Lamer and Sparks are the biggest land mines there. Hard to see Amine wrestling back. Now, if he beats Kennedy obviously that all changes.
I have a hard time seeing Amine beat Kennedy with how he’s been looking today. He definitely seems banged up
I feel really bad for Gomez. Kid was having a fantastic year but his injury seems severe enough that I can’t see him doing anything at nationals assuming he makes it
 
J

Ja1339

For the record, perhaps the most entertaining comment from round one - which was good for a solid two to three minutes of laughter - was when one of the commentators said “ok now let’s see if he [Nelson Brands] can get to his offense”.
Lol , but if you need to keep your opponent to a regular decision, Nelson is your man 😆
 
PSU Mike

PSU Mike

I’m not feeling super confident about these semis. I don’t see any likely bonus, and we’re going to have real scraps at 141, 157, 197, and 285. Then again, it always seems B1Gs are tougher than NCAAs.

I’ll feel better if Beau scores the first TD in his match …
 
82bordeaux

82bordeaux

I cannot lie
giphy.gif
 
AndEEss

AndEEss

I’m not feeling super confident about these semis. I don’t see any likely bonus, and we’re going to have real scraps at 141, 157, 197, and 285. Then again, it always seems B1Gs are tougher than NCAAs.

I’ll feel better if Beau scores the first TD in his match …
Brooks beat Finesilver 14-4 last time. Carter beat Smith by 6.

Both are definitely possible of replicating or improving upon those results.
 
mcpat

mcpat

Steen loses 7-2. It was 4-1 after one. He had some good shots in 2nd and 3rd periods.
 
