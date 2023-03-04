B1G Tournament -- Session 2 Thread

Posted this in the session 1 thread, but makes more sense here.



Iowa and PSU are tied after session 1 at 63.5 points each. Minnesota is a distant 3rd at 51.5 points.



PSU has 7 wrestlers in semifinals and already qualified for NCAAs:



1 RBY vs 5 Ragusin

2 Bartlett vs 3 Hardy

2 Haines vs 3 Coleman

1 Starocci vs 4 O’Reilly

1 Brooks vs 4 Finesilver

1 Dean vs 5 Warner

2 Kervliet vs 3 Cassioppi



PSU also has three wrestlers in the 2nd round of consis; a win there qualifies each for NCAAs (and a loss there eliminates only Steen):



- 10 Steen vs 9 Medley

- 5 SVN vs 14 Reynolds

- 4 Facundo vs 11 South



Iowa has six wrestlers in the semis:



1 Lee vs 5 McKee

1 Woods vs 4 Shahar

4 Murin vs 1 Sasso

3 Kennedy vs 2 Amine

In the 2nd round consis, they have:



8 Teske vs 10 Lamont

5 Siebrecht vs 14 North

7 Brands vs 9 Maylor

5 Assad vs 11 Bates